CEO
Mauricio Gutierrez
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Energy
HQ Location
Princeton, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
11
Employees
8,763
News about NRG Energy
President Trump Declares End of 'War on Coal' But Utilities Don’t Care
The bulk of them have no plans to alter their multi-billion dollar, years-long shift away from coal.
What Donald Trump Didn't Mention About Clean Coal
The industry faces huge costs and the stain of failures in the U.S.
This Company Won an Auction for Bankrupt SunEdison's Wind, Solar Projects
The company bid $144 million.
Losing $10 Billion Didn't Keep These Companies Off the Fortune 500
Oil and gas firms Apache, Chesapeake and Devon had the biggest losses in 2015.
