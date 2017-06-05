HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Northwestern Mutual

97

Northwestern Mutual

 

The Milwaukee-based, privately-held life insurer isn’t owned by stockholders and likes to emphasize that it has a longer view than its publicly traded peers. That’s a good thing—historically low interest rates are certainly weighing on the category. Northwestern Mutual’s total risk premium sales topped $1 billion in 2016 and the company managed total premium revenue of $17.9 billion for its insurance and annuity products, a record. It also surpassed $100 billion of client assets under management, up 13%. A new 32-story tower in downtown Milwaukee and a number of new executives should inject new life into the 160-year-old company.

CEO

John E. Schlifske

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)

HQ Location

Milwaukee, WI

Website

www.northwesternmutual.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

5,646

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Northwestern Mutual is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#377

Global 500

Northwestern Mutual: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$28,7992.4%
Profits ($M)$818.00.4%
Assets ($M)$250,441
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$20,226
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)-
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.8%
Profits as % of Assets0.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity4.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
