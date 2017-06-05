HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Northrop Grumman

114

Northrop Grumman

NOC
 

CEO

Wesley G. Bush

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

HQ Location

Falls Church, VA

Website

www.northropgrumman.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

67,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Northrop Grumman is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#450

Global 500

Northrop Grumman: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$24,5084.2%
Profits ($M)$2,200.010.6%
Assets ($M)$25,614
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,259
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$41,577
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues9.0%
Profits as % of Assets8.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity41.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)12.19
EPS % Change (from 2015)17.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)10.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)10.8%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)25.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)34.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)17.3%
113
115
