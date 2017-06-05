Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Wesley G. Bush
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Falls Church, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
67,000
News about Northrop Grumman
Syria Airstrikes Instantly Added Nearly $5 Billion to Missile-Makers' Stock Value
Donald Trump's airstrike used 59 missiles made by Raytheon.
Military's Latest Order For F-35 Jets Is Cheaper, With Or Without Trump's Complaints
Price per plane is now below $100 million.
These 11 Powerful Women Are on Our Radar
These women didn’t make the top 50 this year, but we’re watching them carefully. So should you.
Here's Why North Dakota Wants to Be Drone Central
It's not all winter and Fargo in North Dakota.
