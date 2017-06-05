Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
James A. Squires
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Railroads
HQ Location
Norfolk, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
27,856
News about Norfolk Southern
Can a 72-Year-Old Railroad Legend Do It Again With CSX?
This CEO has overhauled three railways; he'd like to make it four.
Canadian Pacific Abandons $28 Billion Bid for Norfolk Southern
Hostile takeover was facing regulatory pressure.
Norfolk Southern Rejects Canadian Pacific Bid — Again
$30 billion cash-and-stock bid called "grossly inadequate."
Huge Hurdles, Upside in Proposed Rail Megamerger
Joining the two companies might be good for shareholders, but less great for the economy.
