HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Bernard Weil — Toronto Star via Getty Images

188

Nordstrom

JWN
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Blake W. Nordstrom

CEO Title

Principal Executive Officer, Co-President and Director

Sector

Retailing

Industry

General Merchandisers

HQ Location

Seattle, WA

Website

www.nordstrom.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

72,500

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Nordstrom is also featured in these fortune lists

#18

World’s Most Admired Companies

#94

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Nordstrom: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$14,7572.2%
Profits ($M)$354.0-41.0%
Assets ($M)$7,858
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$870
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$7,770
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.4%
Profits as % of Assets4.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity40.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.02
EPS % Change (from 2015)-35.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-8.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-2.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-0.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)3.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)2.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Nordstrom

Luxury Retailers Are Finally Getting a Break

The luxury goods market is getting close to the $300 billion mark.

Read More →
TaskRabbit's CEO Joins Nordstrom's Board

TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot is joining the board of the Seattle-based retailer.

Read More →
Nordstrom's Luxury Stores Are Taking a Beating

They're faring much better online, however.

Read More →
One of America's Biggest Mall Developers Might Sell Itself

Its market cap is below the value of its malls, the CEO says.

Read More →
The Boycott That Sunk Bill O'Reilly Has a Dangerous Downside

Fox News and other media outlets need to be careful.

Read More →
187
189
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.