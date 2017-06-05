Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Blake W. Nordstrom
CEO Title
Principal Executive Officer, Co-President and Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
General Merchandisers
HQ Location
Seattle, WA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
72,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Nordstrom is also featured in these fortune lists
