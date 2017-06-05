Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David L. Stover
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
2,274
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Noble Energy
Bankrupt Oil Companies Are Paying Huge Bonuses to Their CEOs
The oil price crash appears to be over.
Read More →
Leviathan Partners Shrug Off Uncertainty Over Gas Field's Size
Even if the field is 20% smaller than predicted, it will infuse Israel with cash for years to come.
Read More →
Leviathan Partners Sign $3 Billion Israeli Natural Gas Supply Deal
After wording was changed last week, the long-awaited deal has finally been inked.
Read More →
This is How Much U.S. Shale Companies Are Cutting Back
Investment is being slashed by up to 66%
Read More →