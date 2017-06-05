HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

653

Noble Energy

NBL
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

David L. Stover

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Energy

Industry

Mining, Crude-Oil Production

HQ Location

Houston, TX

Website

www.nobleenergyinc.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

2,274

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,49111.4%
Profits ($M)$-998.0
Assets ($M)$21,011
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$9,288
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$14,954
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-28.6%
Profits as % of Assets-4.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-10.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-2.32
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)16.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-3.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)5.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Noble Energy

Bankrupt Oil Companies Are Paying Huge Bonuses to Their CEOs

The oil price crash appears to be over.

Read More →
Leviathan Partners Shrug Off Uncertainty Over Gas Field's Size

Even if the field is 20% smaller than predicted, it will infuse Israel with cash for years to come.

Read More →
Leviathan Partners Sign $3 Billion Israeli Natural Gas Supply Deal

After wording was changed last week, the long-awaited deal has finally been inked.

Read More →
U.S. Companies Are Slashing Investment in 2016

And that's a bad sign for economic growth.

Read More →
This is How Much U.S. Shale Companies Are Cutting Back

Investment is being slashed by up to 66%

Read More →
652
654
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.