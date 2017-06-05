Nike is one of the more resilient apparel and retail brands out there but even CEO Mark Parker knows that the athletic brand isn’t impervious to a slump in brick-and-mortar traffic. Sportswear retail bankruptcies have piled up, hundreds of department stores are closing, and wholesale discounts remain elevated—all challenges that put Nike on defense. The retro style trend is also reigning at the moment, giving German-based Adidas and Puma an edge. But Nike has a solid playbook. Sales growth remains strong in Asia and emerging markets and bets on better digital experience and direct-to-consumer sales are giving the brand a boost.
CEO
Mark G. Parker
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Apparel
Industry
Apparel
HQ Location
Beaverton, OR
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
70,700
#343
