HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Swanson Studio

88

Nike

NKE
 

Nike is one of the more resilient apparel and retail brands out there but even CEO Mark Parker knows that the athletic brand isn’t impervious to a slump in brick-and-mortar traffic. Sportswear retail bankruptcies have piled up, hundreds of department stores are closing, and wholesale discounts remain elevated—all challenges that put Nike on defense. The retro style trend is also reigning at the moment, giving German-based Adidas and Puma an edge. But Nike has a solid playbook. Sales growth remains strong in Asia and emerging markets and bets on better digital experience and direct-to-consumer sales are giving the brand a boost.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Mark G. Parker

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Apparel

Industry

Apparel

HQ Location

Beaverton, OR

Website

www.nike.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

70,700

Figures are for fiscal year ended May 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Nike is also featured in these fortune lists

#12

World’s Most Admired Companies

#343

Global 500

#6

Change the World

Nike: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$32,3765.8%
Profits ($M)$3,760.014.9%
Assets ($M)$21,396
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$12,258
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$92,204
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.6%
Profits as % of Assets17.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity30.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.16
EPS % Change (from 2015)16.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)14.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)12.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-17.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)17.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)16.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Nike

Lululemon CEO: The Future of Retail Is Bright

Yoga-maker remains bullish on the in-store experience.

Read More →
Lululemon To Close Most Tween-Focused Ivivva Stores

Brand's store fleet will shrink from 50 to just 8 locations.

Read More →
5 Reasons Amazon Should Keep Opening Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Its newest opened in New York City last week.

Read More →
The 10 Highest-Paid CEOs

With a little help from the 'Trump Bump'

Read More →
Lululemon Turns To Vice Media For Big Ad Push

New ad aims to prove brand isn't just about yoga.

Read More →
87
89
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.