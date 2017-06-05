News Corp.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert J. Thomson
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Media
Industry
Publishing, Printing
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
24,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
