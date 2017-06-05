Newmont Mining

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gary J. Goldberg
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Greenwood Village, CO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
14
Employees
12,438
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
