An industry behemoth, New York Life Insurance set company records in its core life insurance and annuity businesses in 2016. It also managed to raise its surplus and asset valuation reserve to a record $23.2 billion despite a substantial dividend payout ($1.8 billion) and low interest rates that challenged the entire industry.
CEO
Theodore A. Mathas
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
11,320
Profile provided by S&P Global.
