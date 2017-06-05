Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Reed Hastings
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Los Gatos, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
3,850
