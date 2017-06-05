HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Netflix

314

Netflix

NFLX
 

CEO

Reed Hastings

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

HQ Location

Los Gatos, CA

Website

www.netflix.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

3

Employees

3,850

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Netflix is also featured in these fortune lists

#14

World’s Most Admired Companies

#20

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Netflix: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$8,83130.3%
Profits ($M)$186.752.2%
Assets ($M)$13,587
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,679.8
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$63,619
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.1%
Profits as % of Assets1.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity7.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.43
EPS % Change (from 2015)53.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-6.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)15.5%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)8.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)65.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)42.1%
News about Netflix

Activision Blizzard Aims for the Big Leagues

The maker of hit videogames thinks the "Overwatch" e-sports league could be the key to its future.

Read More →
Why the Fortune 500 Is Rebel Territory

Most of the nation's biggest companies were started by radical thinkers and stargazing inventors.

Read More →
Apple's First TV Series To Premiere on Tuesday

It's a 10-part series called "Planet of the Apps."

Read More →
Netflix's Reed Hastings on Amazon, Net Neutrality, and Theaters

Netflix's CEO called Amazon "awfully scary."

Read More →
10 Big Takeaways From Mary Meeker’s Widely-Read Internet Report

Mary Meeker released her annual internet report on Wednesday.

Read More →
