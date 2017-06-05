HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

468

NetApp

NTAP
 

CEO

George Kurian

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Peripherals

HQ Location

Sunnyvale, CA

Website

www.netapp.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

6

Employees

12,030

Figures are for fiscal year ended April 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
NetApp: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$5,546-9.4%
Profits ($M)$229.0-59.1%
Assets ($M)$10,037
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,881
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$11,339
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues4.1%
Profits as % of Assets2.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity7.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.77
EPS % Change (from 2015)-56.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-14.7%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)1.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)36.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)0.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-0.4%
