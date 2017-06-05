HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

409

NCR

NCR
 

CEO

William R. Nuti

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computers, Office Equipment

HQ Location

Duluth, GA

Website

www.ncr.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

20

Employees

33,500

Profile provided by S&P Global.
NCR: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$6,5432.7%
Profits ($M)$270.0
Assets ($M)$7,673
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,542
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$5,620
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues4.1%
Profits as % of Assets3.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity17.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.71
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)39.0%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-2.0%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)65.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)7.5%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

408
410
