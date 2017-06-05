Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William R. Nuti
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
HQ Location
Duluth, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
33,500
Profile provided by S&P Global.
