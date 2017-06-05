Navistar International

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Troy A. Clarke
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Construction and Farm Machinery
HQ Location
Lisle, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
21
Employees
11,300
Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
