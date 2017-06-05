Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Clay C. Williams
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Oil and Gas Equipment, Services
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
12
Employees
36,384
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about National Oilwell Varco
Wells Fargo's John Stumpf Is the Latest Victim of 'CEO of the Year' Curse
Four of the last five winners of this prize have resigned soon after.
Read More →