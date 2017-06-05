Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gregory Q. Brown
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
14,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Motorola Solutions
Motorola Places Big Bets on Law Enforcement
The company has moved away from cell phones and beepers.
How Motorola Solutions Escaped Bankruptcy
"The need for change was crystal clear,” said CEO Greg Brown.
Motorola Stock Falls after Short Seller Accuses the Company of Price Gouging
Andrew Left thinks President Trump should target the company next
Wireless Companies Join Tech and Security Firms for Big Bid on Emergency Spectrum
Phone makers join IT and security firms in a novel broadband bid.
Motorola's Iconic Brand Name Is Going Away
Moto by Lenovo is new moniker.
