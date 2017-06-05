HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Eric Thayer — Bloomberg via Getty Images

76

Morgan Stanley

MS
 

Morgan Stanley moves up two spots on the Fortune 500 this year despite virtually flat sales in 2016 and profits that sank more than 2%. In an era where traditional money managers are under pressure to lower fees as they compete with passive funds and “roboadvisors,” Morgan Stanley has doubled down on its wealth management business, now its fastest-growing division and nearly as large as its core brokerage and investment banking unit. Last year it signed deals with 10 tech companies and startups to help bring its financial advisory into the digital age. Still, asset management isn’t as profitable as investment banking, and Morgan Stanley’s return on equity, a widely watched measure of profitability on Wall Street, continues to decline.

CEO

James P. Gorman

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.morganstanley.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

55,311

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Morgan Stanley: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$37,9490.1%
Profits ($M)$5,979.0-2.4%
Assets ($M)$814,949
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$76,050
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$79,947
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues15.8%
Profits as % of Assets0.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity7.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.92
EPS % Change (from 2015)0.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)18.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-8.5%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)36.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)24.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-3.2%
News about Morgan Stanley

J.P. Morgan Pours $125 Million into Security Startup Illumio

The startup is reportedly valued at more than $1 billion.

Read More →
Top CEOs Are In a Last Ditch Bid to Persuade Trump to Stick with the Paris Climate Deal

The late scramble comes as Trump said he would announce his decision Thursday.

Read More →
Bank Customers Don't Want Robo-Advisers Making Financial Decisions For Them

Bots ranked below financial advisers, friends, or even using the internet

Read More →
Goldman Sachs Wants to Know if You Are Gay

If you want to work on Wall Street, that is.

Read More →
Morgan Stanley Workers Got a 20% Raise on Average in the First Quarter

According to the bank's quarterly earnings report

Read More →
