Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Rodney C. Sacks
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Beverages
HQ Location
Corona, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
2,278
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Monster Beverage
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?
As more companies add caffeine to their products, a teen’s death raises safety concerns.
Read More →
5 Things to Know About Coca-Cola's CEO Change
Challenges and opportunities await new CEO James Quincey.
Read More →
These 10 Stocks Have Beaten Google's 1,780% Gain Since Its IPO
Another 17 companies lost more their half their value over the same period.
Read More →
Amplify Snack’s IPO fails to pop on its first day
Consumer snack stock debuts have generally performed well.
Read More →