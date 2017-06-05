Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Irene B. Rosenfeld
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Deerfield, IL
Years on Fortune 500 List
10
Employees
90,000
News about Mondelez International
These Are the Women CEOs Leading Fortune 500 Companies
The official list—last updated June 7, 2017
Oreo O's Cereal Is Returning After A 10-Year Absence
Oreo O's is back on grocery shelves this month.
The 5 Best Stocks and ETFs to Buy in China and India Now
Plus, how to buy Alibaba stock at a discount.
Amazon Is Trying to Steal Walmart's Cookies
Three days to make the case that big box stores are passed.
