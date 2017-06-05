HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

109

Mondelez International

MDLZ
 

CEO

Irene B. Rosenfeld

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Consumer Products

HQ Location

Deerfield, IL

Website

www.mondelezinternational.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

10

Employees

90,000

Mondelez International is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#352

Global 500

Mondelez International: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$25,923-12.5%
Profits ($M)$1,659.0-77.2%
Assets ($M)$61,538
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$25,161
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$65,676
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.4%
Profits as % of Assets2.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.05
EPS % Change (from 2015)-76.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-12.0%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)0.5%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)14.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Mondelez International

These Are the Women CEOs Leading Fortune 500 Companies

The official list—last updated June 7, 2017

Read More →
Oreo O's Cereal Is Returning After A 10-Year Absence

Oreo O's is back on grocery shelves this month.

Read More →
Kinder Egg Is Coming to America

Europe's favorite is coming to the U.S.

Read More →
The 5 Best Stocks and ETFs to Buy in China and India Now

Plus, how to buy Alibaba stock at a discount.

Read More →
Amazon Is Trying to Steal Walmart's Cookies

Three days to make the case that big box stores are passed.

Read More →
