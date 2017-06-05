Molina Healthcare

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jospeh W. White
CEO Title
Interim President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care
HQ Location
Long Beach, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
6
Employees
21,000
