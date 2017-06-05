HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

28

Microsoft

MSFT
 

As Satya Nadella enters his third year as CEO, Microsoft finds itself at the top of the cloud computing market, second only to Amazon. That’s no mean feat considering the company built its legacy on Windows and Office software that ran only on corporate servers and PCs. Still, Microsoft finds itself working to convince more customers to use Office 365, which runs in Microsoft’s own data centers, without overly cannibalizing sales of its old-fashioned software. (Its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn, Microsoft’s biggest buy yet, might help.) And it’s working to convince startups and small businesses to view Microsoft Azure, the company’s public cloud infrastructure, as a welcoming place to do business. Elsewhere, gaming continues to be a sweet spot for Microsoft as Xbox Live’s monthly active user base grew to 49 million, up by a third from the year prior. Even Bing, while not reaching Google levels of ubiquity, is showing life as search advertising revenue climbed by 17%. As a result of all of this Microsoft stock has surged quarter after quarter, reaching all-time highs.

CEO

Satya Nadella

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Software

HQ Location

Redmond, WA

Website

www.microsoft.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

114,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016., Acquired LinkedIn (2015 rank: 733), Dec. 8, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Microsoft: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$85,320-8.8%
Profits ($M)$16,798.037.8%
Assets ($M)$193,694
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$71,997
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$508,935
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues19.7%
Profits as % of Assets8.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity23.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.10
EPS % Change (from 2015)41.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-4.8%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)5.8%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)15.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)22.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)10.2%
News about Microsoft

The Fortune 500's 10 Most Profitable Companies

The biggest bottom lines span from Apple to companies ranked much lower.

Read More →
This Software Helps Bots Do Their Work

Blue Prism software that enables bots to do their jobs now runs in the cloud.

Read More →
Melinda Gates: How Women Grads Can Succeed in Tech

They’ve already earned their spot in the industry.

Read More →
A Top Cybersecurity Firm Just Filed Antitrust Charges Against Microsoft

The Russian software maker says Microsoft is abusing its market dominance.

Read More →
Exclusive: Startup's New Software Tells Your Tech Where to Go

Turbonomic says it sees all, recommends all.

Read More →
27
29
