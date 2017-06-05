Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Sanjay Mehrotra
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Boise, ID
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
31,400
Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Micron Technology
Exclusive: Nutanix and IBM Team Up on Data Center Hardware for Artificial Intelligence
And they're eyeing big retailers and financial services.
Read More →
Chipmaker Micron Taps SanDisk Co-Founder as CEO
Sanjay Mehrotra replaces Mark Durcan, who announced his retirement in February.
Read More →
Apple Is Reportedly Planning to Bid for Toshiba's Semiconductor Business
Along with its supplier Foxconn.
Read More →
Toshiba Hopes an $8.8 Billion Flash Sale Can Solve Its Problems
It's hoping to raise cash from the sale of a majority stake in its flash memory chip business.
Read More →