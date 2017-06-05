Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Steve Sanghi
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Chandler, AZ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
9,766
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Microchip Technology
9 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now — and 3 to Avoid
Picks and pans from one of the market's top dividend specialists.
Read More →
Silicon Valley’s longest-serving CEO calls it a day
In an industry where change is the norm and loyalty is the exception, Raymond Zinn’s four-decade tenure leading Micrel stands out.
Read More →
Qualcomm to buy British mobile chip specialist CSR for $2.5 billion
Deal comes after CSR rejected advance from Microchip
Read More →
Photomontage of the day: The world of wearable computers
Forget those Galaxy S4 ads, says Credit Suisse, wearables are "the next big thing."
Read More →