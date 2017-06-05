HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Shannon Keene—501 Studios

MGM Resorts International

CEO

James J. Murren

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Hotels, Casinos, Resorts

HQ Location

Las Vegas, NV

Website

www.mgmresorts.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

17

Employees

66,500

Profile provided by S&P Global.
World’s Most Admired Companies

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$9,4552.9%
Profits ($M)$1,101.4
Assets ($M)$28,173
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,220.2
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$15,733
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.6%
Profits as % of Assets3.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity17.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.92
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-19.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-1.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)26.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)22.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-6.6%
Sheldon Adelson's Next Casino Project Could Cost $10 Billion to Build

Japan legalized casinos late last year and is now drafting rules on how to regulate the industry.

MGM Resorts Is Ready to Bet up to $10 Billion on a Japanese Casino

Casinos are currently banned in Japan, but the odds of their legalisation have improved sharply.

Hilton Says It's Getting Out of the Real Estate Business

In pre-market trading, its shares were up 5% on the news.

House introduces online gambling bill backed by Sheldon Adelson

Legislation would ban online gambling, which could potentially hurt the casino billionaire's business.

Big name earnings and the Super Bowl — five things to watch for in the week ahead

It's another big week for earnings and football. Here's what to watch for this week.

