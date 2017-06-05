HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

The “systematically important” global insurer (and one of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. with a $518 billion portfolio) has had a mixed year with a stock price chart to match. During the year the company announced that it would spin off its Brighthouse Financial business, which sells life insurance and annuities to individuals, leaving MetLife to focus on U.S. employee benefits and overseas businesses. The move would give the parent company a cash infusion and distance it from trouble at the unit, which have been exacerbated by low interest rates.

CEO

Steven A. Kandarian

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Life, Health (Stock)

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.metlife.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

58,000

MetLife is also featured in these fortune lists

#104

Global 500

MetLife: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$63,476-9.3%
Profits ($M)$800.0-84.9%
Assets ($M)$898,764
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$67,309
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$57,429
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.3%
Profits as % of Assets0.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity1.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.63
EPS % Change (from 2015)-86.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-36.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-22.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)15.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)14.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)1.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

