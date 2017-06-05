McKesson, the largest U.S. pharmaceutical distributor, continues to face obstacles as the tailwind from branded drug price inflation subsides and customers look elsewhere. But its management isn’t taking the news lying down. A series of acquisitions, ongoing restructuring, and a rash of new deals are helping lessen the blow, setting in motion a roller-coaster ride of a year. McKesson was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco.
CEO
John H. Hammergren
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Health Care
HQ Location
San Francisco, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
68,000
#12
