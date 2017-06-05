HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

McKesson

MCK
 

McKesson, the largest U.S. pharmaceutical distributor, continues to face obstacles as the tailwind from branded drug price inflation subsides and customers look elsewhere. But its management isn’t taking the news lying down. A series of acquisitions, ongoing restructuring, and a rash of new deals are helping lessen the blow, setting in motion a roller-coaster ride of a year. McKesson was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

CEO

John H. Hammergren

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Wholesalers

Industry

Wholesalers: Health Care

HQ Location

San Francisco, CA

Website

www.mckesson.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

68,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
McKesson is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#12

Global 500

McKesson: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$192,4876.2%
Profits ($M)$2,258.053.0%
Assets ($M)$56,563
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$8,924
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$31,439
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.2%
Profits as % of Assets4.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity25.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)9.70
EPS % Change (from 2015)54.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)16.2%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)15.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-28.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)13.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)11.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about McKesson

Here Are the Fortune 500's 10 Most Successful Companies

Together, they had over $2 trillion in revenue last year.

Read More →
Amazon Alexa Can Now Help Diagnose What Ails You

Now that Healthtap's Dr. AI supports the Alexa voice interface

Read More →
These Pharma Stocks Plunged on Reports of Pending Price Collusion Charges

And the lawmakers who called for the probe now want it expanded to diabetes drugs.

Read More →
Marketo Has Enlisted This Former SAP Exec as Its New CEO

The marketing software company went private in August.

Read More →
Exclusive: ForeScout Preps for Possible IPO Adding McKesson Finance Chief to Board

The appointee served seven years as CFO of Symantec.

Read More →
