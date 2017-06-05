HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Qilai Shen — Bloomberg via Getty Images

112

McDonald’s

MCD
 

CEO

Stephen J. Easterbrook

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Food Services

HQ Location

Oak Brook, IL

Website

www.aboutmcdonalds.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

375,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
McDonald’s is also featured in these fortune lists

#48

World’s Most Admired Companies

#420

Global 500

#25

Change the World

McDonald’s: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$24,622-3.1%
Profits ($M)$4,686.53.5%
Assets ($M)$31,024
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-2,204.3
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$106,150
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues19.0%
Profits as % of Assets15.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)5.44
EPS % Change (from 2015)13.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)0.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)6.8%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)6.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)7.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)14.1%
News about McDonald’s

Why Walmart, Starbucks, and Others Give Some Employees Less Paid Leave

Not all benefits are distributed equally.

Read More →
The 5 Best Stocks and ETFs to Buy in China and India Now

Plus, how to buy Alibaba stock at a discount.

Read More →
McDonald's Pulls Advertisement About Boy With Dead Father

After many said it exploited the feelings of bereaved children

Read More →
McDonald’s Apologizes for 'Offensive' Ad on Childhood Grief

Social media users said the ad was "offensive" and "shameful."

Read More →
This Overlooked Labor Rule Could Be a Huge Drag on U.S. Businesses

It’ll hamper large companies, entrepreneurs, and employees.

Read More →
