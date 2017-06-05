Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Stephen J. Easterbrook
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
HQ Location
Oak Brook, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
375,000
News about McDonald’s
Why Walmart, Starbucks, and Others Give Some Employees Less Paid Leave
Not all benefits are distributed equally.
The 5 Best Stocks and ETFs to Buy in China and India Now
Plus, how to buy Alibaba stock at a discount.
McDonald's Pulls Advertisement About Boy With Dead Father
After many said it exploited the feelings of bereaved children
McDonald’s Apologizes for 'Offensive' Ad on Childhood Grief
Social media users said the ad was "offensive" and "shameful."
This Overlooked Labor Rule Could Be a Huge Drag on U.S. Businesses
It’ll hamper large companies, entrepreneurs, and employees.
