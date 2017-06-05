Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Lawrence E. Kurzius
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Sparks, MD
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
10,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
