Maxim Integrated Products

CEO
Tunc Doluca
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
San Jose, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
7,213
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
