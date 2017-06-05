HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

267

Mastercard

MA
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Ajay Banga

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Business Services

Industry

Financial Data Services

HQ Location

Purchase, NY

Website

www.mastercard.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

9

Employees

11,900

Mastercard is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#7

Change the World

Mastercard: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$10,77611.5%
Profits ($M)$4,059.06.6%
Assets ($M)$18,675
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,656
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$121,234
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues37.7%
Profits as % of Assets21.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity71.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.69
EPS % Change (from 2015)10.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)20.0%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)58.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)6.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)23.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)27.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Mastercard

How Mastercard Plans to Make Chip-and-Pin Payments Speedier

The new technology will be added to Verifone and Global Payments terminals.

Read More →
How a Group of Global Entrepreneurs Got an Inside Look at Corporate America

Thank the State Department.

Read More →
Mastercard Has a New Way to Secure Credit Card Transactions

An alternative to Apple Pay and other mobile payment services.

Read More →
Ketel One Honors Arnold Palmer With New Vodka Bottle

Limited-edition bottle debuts ahead of Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Read More →
The 50 Most Powerful Latinas of 2017

According to the Association of Latino Professionals for America.

Read More →
