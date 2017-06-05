Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance

After growing its financial advisor continued to expand its workforce. In 2016 it bought rival MetLife’s network of 4,000 life insurance agents for $300 million, helping it boost annual sales by 14% and pushing it up the Fortune 500 list. Low interest rates and market volatility were hazards for the company and its peers, but the Springfield, Mass. company ended its fiscal 2016 with record sales ($11.4 billion in retirement plans alone) and $675 billion in assets under management, up $33 billion from 2015.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Roger W. Crandall
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)
HQ Location
Springfield, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
11,737
#258