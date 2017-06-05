HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

607

Martin Marietta Materials

MLM
 

CEO

C. Howard Nye

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Materials

Industry

Building Materials, Glass

HQ Location

Raleigh, NC

Website

www.martinmarietta.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

8,111

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Martin Marietta Materials is also featured in these fortune lists

#57

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,8197.9%
Profits ($M)$425.447.3%
Assets ($M)$7,301
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,140
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$13,764
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.1%
Profits as % of Assets5.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.63
EPS % Change (from 2015)54.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)30.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)2.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)63.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)25.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)9.5%
