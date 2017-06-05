Marriott International

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Arne M. Sorenson
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Hotels, Casinos, Resorts
HQ Location
Bethesda, MD
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
226,500
Acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts (2015 rank: 444), Sept. 23, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
