HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Luke Sharrett — Bloomberg via Getty Images

51

Marathon Petroleum

MPC
 

Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum was the worst hit of all the major independent refiners as ‘crack spreads’—the premiums for processing crude into various fuel distillates—fell sharply at the start of 2016. Its refining division, which processes some 1.8 million barrels of oil a day, actually swung to an operating loss as years of gorging on cheap domestic crude oil came to an end. To some extent, exports are taking the strain as new infrastructure becomes operational. Earnings are also stabilized by its 2,730-strong network of Speedway convenience stores — the second-largest gas station chain in the U.S. The company is hoping that heavy investment in the gas stations it bought from Hess in 2014 will pay off with higher sales in coming years. It’s also growing in the “midstream” business of pipelines, having absorbed MarkWest, a natural gas pipeline, into its Master Limited Partnership subsidiary MPLX in a 2015 deal valued at $20 billion as well as Enbridge, an Oklahoma-To-Illinois pipeline system, in a 2017 deal valued at $220 million.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Gary R. Heminger

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

Findlay, OH

Website

www.marathonpetroleum.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

6

Employees

44,460

Excise taxes have been deducted. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Marathon Petroleum is also featured in these fortune lists

#120

Global 500

Marathon Petroleum: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$55,858-13.5%
Profits ($M)$1,174.0-58.8%
Assets ($M)$44,413
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,557
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$26,679
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.1%
Profits as % of Assets2.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.21
EPS % Change (from 2015)-58.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-7.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)0.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)27.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Marathon Petroleum

'Insane' U.S. Diesel and Gasoline Prices Are Killing Refiners

"Gasoline is on the verge of trading under diesel... in JULY!!! That's insane," one trader said.

Read More →
Four Stocks That Should Rise as Oil Rebounds

But other oil and gas companies will stay beaten down for a while.

Read More →
The Environment? Cheap Oil Is Juicing U.S. Gas and SUV Sales

Valero Energy and Phillips 66 both say they are in 'max gasoline mode.'

Read More →
Exxon Shows The Benefits of Being Big in a World of Low Oil Prices

Its earnings were dismal this week. But they would have been worse if the company scaled down.

Read More →
Donald Trump's CEO experience won't make him a good president

The U.S. presidency is about politics, not a business acumen.

Read More →
50
52
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.