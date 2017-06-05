Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum was the worst hit of all the major independent refiners as ‘crack spreads’—the premiums for processing crude into various fuel distillates—fell sharply at the start of 2016. Its refining division, which processes some 1.8 million barrels of oil a day, actually swung to an operating loss as years of gorging on cheap domestic crude oil came to an end. To some extent, exports are taking the strain as new infrastructure becomes operational. Earnings are also stabilized by its 2,730-strong network of Speedway convenience stores — the second-largest gas station chain in the U.S. The company is hoping that heavy investment in the gas stations it bought from Hess in 2014 will pay off with higher sales in coming years. It’s also growing in the “midstream” business of pipelines, having absorbed MarkWest, a natural gas pipeline, into its Master Limited Partnership subsidiary MPLX in a 2015 deal valued at $20 billion as well as Enbridge, an Oklahoma-To-Illinois pipeline system, in a 2017 deal valued at $220 million.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gary R. Heminger
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Findlay, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
6
Employees
44,460
#120
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Marathon Petroleum
"Gasoline is on the verge of trading under diesel... in JULY!!! That's insane," one trader said.
But other oil and gas companies will stay beaten down for a while.
Valero Energy and Phillips 66 both say they are in 'max gasoline mode.'
Its earnings were dismal this week. But they would have been worse if the company scaled down.
The U.S. presidency is about politics, not a business acumen.