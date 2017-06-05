Magellan Midstream Partners

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael N. Mears
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Pipelines
HQ Location
Tulsa, OK
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
1,747
A partnership.
