Lowe’s made big strides in the Great White North last year thanks to the completion of its acquisition of Canadian retailer RONA. The deal helped the home improvement chain boost sales 10%. Lowe’s is trying to entice customers through an army of experts who will meet with customers in their homes to help with DIY projects. The company has benefited from the housing rebound, but not to the same extent as bigger rival Home Depot; in November it cut its profit forecast for the year on soft store traffic. Lowe’s also has not been immune to the forces turning the retail world upside down as more consumers make their purchases digitally. Last year it improved its website and in January shifted around employees’ jobs to better respond to customer needs.
CEO
Robert A. Niblock
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Mooresville, NC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
240,000
#148
News about Lowe’s
Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 5.5%, above the 3.9% growth expected.
The home-improvement retailer continues to experiment with virtual reality.
Home improvement goods have been a retail bright spot.
Staff cuts will affect the company's North Carolina headquarters