The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

40

Lowe’s

LOW
 

Lowe’s made big strides in the Great White North last year thanks to the completion of its acquisition of Canadian retailer RONA. The deal helped the home improvement chain boost sales 10%. Lowe’s is trying to entice customers through an army of experts who will meet with customers in their homes to help with DIY projects. The company has benefited from the housing rebound, but not to the same extent as bigger rival Home Depot; in November it cut its profit forecast for the year on soft store traffic. Lowe’s also has not been immune to the forces turning the retail world upside down as more consumers make their purchases digitally. Last year it improved its website and in January shifted around employees’ jobs to better respond to customer needs.

CEO

Robert A. Niblock

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Other

HQ Location

Mooresville, NC

Website

www.lowes.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

240,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.
Lowe’s is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#148

Global 500

Lowe’s: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$65,01710.1%
Profits ($M)$3,093.021.5%
Assets ($M)$34,408
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,434
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$70,481
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues4.8%
Profits as % of Assets9.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity48.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.47
EPS % Change (from 2015)27.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)19.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)5.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-4.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)25.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)10.4%
39
41
