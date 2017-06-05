HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

213

Loews

L
 

CEO

James S. Tisch

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.loews.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

15,800

Loews: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$13,105-2.3%
Profits ($M)$654.0151.5%
Assets ($M)$76,594
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$18,163
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$15,747
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.0%
Profits as % of Assets0.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity3.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.93
EPS % Change (from 2015)168.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-6.0%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-6.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)22.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)5.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)1.9%
News about Loews

How Airbnb Could Compete With Hotels During the U.S. Political Conventions

Beware of "shadow inventory."

Read More →
Walmart reports, and more — 5 things to watch in the week ahead

Walmart reports earnings, while Facebook celebrates its third year as a public company.

Read More →
The 20 most popular luxury hotel brands

A new study reveals the high-end hotel brands that appeal to affluent business and leisure travelers.

Read More →
Kinder Morgan: The energy boom’s mighty middleman

Kinder Morgan dominates oil and gas distribution. Now it would like a little respect.

Read More →
Merger fees that bend the mind

Executives fume at the tens of millions they pay top dealmakers. But they shudder at the thought of swinging deals without expert help. No early collapse of fees is likely.

Read More →
