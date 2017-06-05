HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

56

Lockheed Martin

LMT
 

Bad news for global stability usually means good news at defense giants like Lockheed Martin. With the threat of terrorism and, as a result, military budgets on the rise, the company is enjoying a favorable outlook. One of Lockheed’s major moneymakers is its F-35 joint strike fighter jet, which accounts for a fifth of its business. President Trump used the pricey aircraft to demonstrate his prowess as a negotiator; Lockheed later agreed to sell 90 of them to the Department of a Defense for $700 million less than the previous batch. Meanwhile the world’s largest defense contractor divested its Information Systems and Global Solutions group as it integrated Sikorsky Aircraft, a 2015 acquisition.

CEO

Marillyn A. Hewson

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

HQ Location

Bethesda, MD

Website

www.lockheedmartin.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

97,000

Lockheed Martin: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$50,6589.8%
Profits ($M)$5,302.047.1%
Assets ($M)$47,806
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,511
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$77,557
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.5%
Profits as % of Assets11.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity350.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)17.49
EPS % Change (from 2015)52.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)17.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)11.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)18.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)29.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)14.1%
News about Lockheed Martin

Fact Checking President Trump's Statements on His First Foreign Trip

Here's a new U.S. export: President Donald Trump's exaggerations about his record.

Read More →
Trump Says South Korea Should Pay for $1 Billion Anti-Missile System

The President also vowed to renegotiate or terminate an existing trade deal with Seoul.

Read More →
Trump Just Launched a Probe Into Whether Aluminum Imports Threatened National Security

China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, is seriously concerned by the probe.

Read More →
Here's Who Donated to President Trump's Gigantic Inauguration Fund

A mix of old friends and companies that had spats with the incoming president.

Read More →
Syria Airstrikes Instantly Added Nearly $5 Billion to Missile-Makers' Stock Value

Donald Trump's airstrike used 59 missiles made by Raytheon.

Read More →
