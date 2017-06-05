Bad news for global stability usually means good news at defense giants like Lockheed Martin. With the threat of terrorism and, as a result, military budgets on the rise, the company is enjoying a favorable outlook. One of Lockheed’s major moneymakers is its F-35 joint strike fighter jet, which accounts for a fifth of its business. President Trump used the pricey aircraft to demonstrate his prowess as a negotiator; Lockheed later agreed to sell 90 of them to the Department of a Defense for $700 million less than the previous batch. Meanwhile the world’s largest defense contractor divested its Information Systems and Global Solutions group as it integrated Sikorsky Aircraft, a 2015 acquisition.
CEO
Marillyn A. Hewson
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Bethesda, MD
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
97,000
