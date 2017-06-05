HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Lithia Motors

318

Lithia Motors

LAD
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Bryan B. DeBoer

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Automotive Retailing, Services

HQ Location

Medford, OR

Website

www.lithiamotors.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

3

Employees

11,170

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Lithia Motors is also featured in these fortune lists

#60

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Lithia Motors: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$8,67810.3%
Profits ($M)$197.17.7%
Assets ($M)$3,844
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$910.8
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$2,156
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.3%
Profits as % of Assets5.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity21.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)7.72
EPS % Change (from 2015)11.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)28.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)15.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-8.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)36.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)14.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Lithia Motors

These 10 Companies Had the Biggest Jump in Rank on the Fortune 500

They include Dollar Tree, Salesforce, and Netflix.

Read More →
26 companies join this year's Fortune 500

Here are the companies that made it onto Fortune's annual list of the largest U.S. businesses.

Read More →
Why George Soros, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates want auto dealerships

Breaking down the allure of the auto dealership as car buying moves online.

Read More →
The upside of GM's recalls

This year’s suite of recalled cars could pad dealers’ collective income statements to the tune of billions of dollars in additional revenue.

Read More →
317
319
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.