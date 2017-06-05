Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Bryan B. DeBoer
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Automotive Retailing, Services
HQ Location
Medford, OR
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
11,170
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Lithia Motors
These 10 Companies Had the Biggest Jump in Rank on the Fortune 500
They include Dollar Tree, Salesforce, and Netflix.
Read More →
26 companies join this year's Fortune 500
Here are the companies that made it onto Fortune's annual list of the largest U.S. businesses.
Read More →
Why George Soros, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates want auto dealerships
Breaking down the allure of the auto dealership as car buying moves online.
Read More →
The upside of GM's recalls
This year’s suite of recalled cars could pad dealers’ collective income statements to the tune of billions of dollars in additional revenue.
Read More →