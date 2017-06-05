Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Christopher L. Mapes
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Industrial Machinery
HQ Location
Cleveland, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
9,000
News about Lincoln Electric Holdings
The U.S. has waged a war on jobs
As long as Wall Street and venture capitalists continue to reward corporations for off-shoring and downsizing, we continue to play the fool when we express shock that the U.S. economy is not creating many new jobs.
