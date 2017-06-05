HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

 

As with its peers, business at the Boston-based property and casualty insurance company sunk considerably in the wake of severe weather and auto collisions and resulting catastrophe claims. The company ended 2016 with revenues of $38.3 billion and profits of $1 billion, a 96% increase over 2015. But its final three months of the year were the opposite, with profits down 65% to $143 million from the same quarter the year before. 2017 hasn’t been much better: Liberty Mutual recorded profits of $351 million in the first quarter, a 13% decrease from the same period in 2016. In May the 104-year-old insurer acquired specialty lines company Ironshore from Fosun International; earlier in the year it acquired Penta Security in Chile, helping it become the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in the country.

CEO

David H. Long

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)

HQ Location

Boston, MA

Website

www.libertymutual.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

50,000

A mutual company, not a stock company. It is grouped with stock companies because it reports according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$38,308-2.9%
Profits ($M)$1,006.095.7%
Assets ($M)$125,592
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$20,366
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)-
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.6%
Profits as % of Assets0.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity4.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
