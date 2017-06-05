Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gregory B. Maffei
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Media
Industry
Entertainment
HQ Location
Englewood, CO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
3,626
News about Liberty Media
Here's What the Liberty Media Buy Means for Formula One Racing
It could accelerate the exit of 85-year-old Bernie Ecclestone, who's run the sport for 40 years.
Even Rihanna Couldn't Save Samsung's Milk Music
The Korean tech titan is bowing out of the music streaming business.
Liberty Media CEO Offered to Buy Pandora
Deal would have valued the Internet radio company at $3.4 billion.
The Hollywood Studio Behind 'Hunger Games' Just Signed a $4.4 Billion Merger
It'll be joining forces with premium cable channel Starz.
Yahoo Narrows Sale To 10 Bidders
Shortlist includes big companies and large private equity firms.
