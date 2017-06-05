Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gregory B. Maffei
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Englewood, CO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
13
Employees
21,080
News about Liberty Interactive
QVC’s Strategy for the Holiday Shopping Wars
QVC focuses on selling products live 24/7 364 days a year.
QVC-owner Liberty pays $2.4 billion for e-commerce site geared to moms
The e-commerce site geared toward moms shopping online had recently reported stagnant sales growth.
