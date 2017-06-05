Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jeffrey K. Storey
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Broomfield, CO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
13
Employees
12,600
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Level 3 Communications
Centurylink Stock Appeals to Wall Street After CEO Plan
Will make Level 3 CEO head of combined companies after a year.
These Are Hedge Funds' Best Stock Picks From the Sohn Conference
Wall Street stock-pickers from David Einhorn to Bill Ackman offered their top ideas.
Amazon Is Challenging Microsoft and Cisco With a Yet Another Service
Amazon is 'chiming' in.
Why Google Might Be Getting Ready to Dump Its Fiber Internet Service
But who would want it?
Here's Why CenturyLink Is Keeping Its Cloud Business Amid Sale
But it is selling off the data centers that run it.
