Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Richard B. Handler
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
5
Employees
13,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Leucadia National
The Fortune 500's fastest-growing companies
A look at the 11 big U.S. companies with the best 5-year revenue growth, including two that grew even faster than Apple.
Read More →
58 women CFOs in the Fortune 500: Is this progress?
Nearly 90% of the CFOs of America's largest corporations are men, a Fortune analysis shows.
Read More →
Dell to Icahn: Show us the money
Dell asks Carl Icahn for more details about his "superior proposal."
Read More →
Morgan Stanley CEO: More bank deals on the way
James Gorman says 'Too Big to Fail' isn't a problem in the U.S.
Read More →