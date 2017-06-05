HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Lennar

Stuart A. Miller

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Engineering & Construction

Homebuilders

Miami, FL

www.lennar.com

13

8,335

Figures are for fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Lennar is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Lennar: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$10,95015.6%
Profits ($M)$911.813.6%
Assets ($M)$15,362
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$7,026
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$12,002
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues8.3%
Profits as % of Assets5.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity13.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.93
EPS % Change (from 2015)13.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)52.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)0.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-11.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)17.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-0.9%
News about Lennar

The Donald Trump Stock Rally Just Turned These CEOs Into Billionaires

Meet the new members of the Three Comma Club.

Read More →
Home Sales Surge

They rose more than expected.

Read More →
It's good to be a homebuilder in 2015

After several tough years, America's builders are back.

Read More →
The Fed, and reports from Nike and Oracle — 5 things to watch for this week

Here’s what you need to know this week.

Read More →
We still have renters to thank for healthier housing market

Housing construction is soaring, but much of it is still going to renters.

Read More →
