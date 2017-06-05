Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Stuart A. Miller
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Engineering & Construction
Industry
Homebuilders
HQ Location
Miami, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
13
Employees
8,335
Figures are for fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
