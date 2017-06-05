Leidos Holdings

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Roger A. Krone
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Reston, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
17
Employees
32,000
