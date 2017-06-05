Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Joseph A. Sullivan
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Securities
HQ Location
Baltimore, MD
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
3,066
News about Legg Mason
He ran the firm's successful Value Trust Fund for years.
When the rich won't acknowledge their own success, what hope is there for anyone else?
Companies with Baltimore headquarters let employees work from home Tuesday, while the Orioles postponed their second-straight baseball game.
These 20 companies who showed not just that they have staying power, but that they can come back from adverse conditions and excel.
Andrew Bowden will return to private sector, less than one year after accusing private equity of widespread illegality.