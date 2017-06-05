Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Matthew J. Simoncini
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Southfield, MI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
148,400
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Lear is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Lear
Tesla Shares Tumble after Goldman Downgrades Auto Sector
Its deal to buy SolarCity is a concern.
Read More →