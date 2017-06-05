HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Las Vegas Sands

249

Las Vegas Sands

LVS
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Sheldon G. Adelson

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Hotels, Casinos, Resorts

HQ Location

Las Vegas, NV

Website

www.sands.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

8

Employees

49,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Las Vegas Sands is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Las Vegas Sands: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$11,410-2.4%
Profits ($M)$1,670.0-15.1%
Assets ($M)$20,469
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,177
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$45,313
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues14.6%
Profits as % of Assets8.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity27.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.10
EPS % Change (from 2015)-15.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)6.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)5.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)28.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)9.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-2.7%
News about Las Vegas Sands

Here's Who Donated to President Trump's Gigantic Inauguration Fund

A mix of old friends and companies that had spats with the incoming president.

Read More →
Sheldon Adelson's Next Casino Project Could Cost $10 Billion to Build

Japan legalized casinos late last year and is now drafting rules on how to regulate the industry.

Read More →
This Vegas Casino Giant Is Paying $7 Million to End a Bribery Investigation

The probe was examining Sands' payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.

Read More →
The Donald Trump Stock Rally Just Turned These CEOs Into Billionaires

Meet the new members of the Three Comma Club.

Read More →
Is China About to Halve Macau's ATM Withdrawal Limits to Stem Chronic Capital Outflow?

Stocks of gambling firms with operations in Macau have tumbled amid conflicting reports

Read More →
