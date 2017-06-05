Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Sheldon G. Adelson
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Hotels, Casinos, Resorts
HQ Location
Las Vegas, NV
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
49,000
News about Las Vegas Sands
Here's Who Donated to President Trump's Gigantic Inauguration Fund
A mix of old friends and companies that had spats with the incoming president.
Sheldon Adelson's Next Casino Project Could Cost $10 Billion to Build
Japan legalized casinos late last year and is now drafting rules on how to regulate the industry.
This Vegas Casino Giant Is Paying $7 Million to End a Bribery Investigation
The probe was examining Sands' payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.
The Donald Trump Stock Rally Just Turned These CEOs Into Billionaires
Meet the new members of the Three Comma Club.
Is China About to Halve Macau's ATM Withdrawal Limits to Stem Chronic Capital Outflow?
Stocks of gambling firms with operations in Macau have tumbled amid conflicting reports
